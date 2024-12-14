Blaze Riorden Scores Four in Win
December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Blaze Riorden finds the back of the net FOUR times and records 2 assists as the Wings take down the Desert Dogs 19-10.
