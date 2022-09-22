Blackhawks Release 2022 Training Camp Roster with Heavy IceHogs Connections

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the roster for this year's training camp that will begin today with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) at 10 a.m. The roster features 63 players, including 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Of the 63 players listed, 34 have connections to the Rockford IceHogs.

The practices are free and open to the public at Fifth Third Arena each day and fans are asked to register to attend via this link.

2022 Training Camp Roster

FORWARDS (37)

85 - Morgan Adams-Moisan (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

89 - Andreas Athanasiou

26 - Evan Barratt (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

43 - Colin Blackwell

91 - D.J. Busdeker (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

28 - Colton Dach (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

13 - Max Domi

58 - MacKenzie Entwistle (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

15 - Carson Gicewicz (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

17 - David Gust (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

70 - Cole Guttman

86 - Mike Hardman (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

78 - Gavin Hayes***

45 - Kale Howarth (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

52 - Reese Johnson (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

90 - Tyler Johnson

88 - Patrick Kane

14 - Boris Katchouk

16 - Jujhar Khaira

23 - Philipp Kurashev (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

24 - Sam Lafferty

37 - Paul Ludwinski***

49 - Bobby Lynch (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

56 - Seamus Malone (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

68 - Riley McKay (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

22 - Garrett Mitchell (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

39 - Luke Philp

59 - Jakub Pour (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

11 - Taylor Raddysh

27 - Lukas Reichel (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

53 - Buddy Robinson

67 - Samuel Savoie***

62 - Brett Seney

79 - Dylan Sikura (Skated with the IceHogs 2018-20)

36 - Josian Slavin (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

71 - Michal Teply (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

19 - Jonathan Toews

DEFENSEMAN (20)

42 - Nolan Allan (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

92 - Nicolas Beaudin (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

44 - Adam Clendening (Skated with the IceHogs 2012-15, 2017-18, Signed for the 2022-23 season)

46 - Louis Crevier (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

38 - Ethan Del Mastro

76 - Jakub Galvas (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

8 - Jack Johnson

82 - Caleb Jones

4 - Seth Jones

55 - Kevin Korchinski

6 - Jake McCabe

51 - Ian Mitchell (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

5 - Connor Murphy

57 - Andrew Perrott (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

41 - Isaak Phillips (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

75 - Alec Regula (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

48 - Filip Roos

61 - Riley Stillman

72 - Alex Vlasic

47 - Cliff Watson (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

GOALTENDERS (6)

34 - Petr Mrazek

40 - Arvid Soderblom (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

32 - Alex Stalock

30 - Jaxson Stauber (Skated with the IceHogs last season)

80 - Mitchell Weeks (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

31 - Dylan Wells (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)

