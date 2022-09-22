Blackhawks Release 2022 Training Camp Roster with Heavy IceHogs Connections
September 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the roster for this year's training camp that will begin today with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) at 10 a.m. The roster features 63 players, including 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders.
Of the 63 players listed, 34 have connections to the Rockford IceHogs.
The practices are free and open to the public at Fifth Third Arena each day and fans are asked to register to attend via this link.
2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37)
85 - Morgan Adams-Moisan (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
89 - Andreas Athanasiou
26 - Evan Barratt (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
43 - Colin Blackwell
91 - D.J. Busdeker (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
28 - Colton Dach (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
13 - Max Domi
58 - MacKenzie Entwistle (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
15 - Carson Gicewicz (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
17 - David Gust (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
70 - Cole Guttman
86 - Mike Hardman (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
78 - Gavin Hayes***
45 - Kale Howarth (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
52 - Reese Johnson (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
90 - Tyler Johnson
88 - Patrick Kane
14 - Boris Katchouk
16 - Jujhar Khaira
23 - Philipp Kurashev (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
24 - Sam Lafferty
37 - Paul Ludwinski***
49 - Bobby Lynch (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
56 - Seamus Malone (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
68 - Riley McKay (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
22 - Garrett Mitchell (Skated with the IceHogs last season, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
39 - Luke Philp
59 - Jakub Pour (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
11 - Taylor Raddysh
27 - Lukas Reichel (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
53 - Buddy Robinson
67 - Samuel Savoie***
62 - Brett Seney
79 - Dylan Sikura (Skated with the IceHogs 2018-20)
36 - Josian Slavin (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
71 - Michal Teply (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
19 - Jonathan Toews
DEFENSEMAN (20)
42 - Nolan Allan (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
92 - Nicolas Beaudin (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
44 - Adam Clendening (Skated with the IceHogs 2012-15, 2017-18, Signed for the 2022-23 season)
46 - Louis Crevier (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
38 - Ethan Del Mastro
76 - Jakub Galvas (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
8 - Jack Johnson
82 - Caleb Jones
4 - Seth Jones
55 - Kevin Korchinski
6 - Jake McCabe
51 - Ian Mitchell (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
5 - Connor Murphy
57 - Andrew Perrott (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
41 - Isaak Phillips (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
75 - Alec Regula (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
48 - Filip Roos
61 - Riley Stillman
72 - Alex Vlasic
47 - Cliff Watson (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
GOALTENDERS (6)
34 - Petr Mrazek
40 - Arvid Soderblom (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
32 - Alex Stalock
30 - Jaxson Stauber (Skated with the IceHogs last season)
80 - Mitchell Weeks (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
31 - Dylan Wells (Signed with the IceHogs for the 2022-23 season)
