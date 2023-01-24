Black Bears Announce Food Drive to Benefit Pantry Plus More

January 24, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The West Virginia Black Bears are proud to announce they're stepping up to the plate to combat hunger in the Greater Morgantown community with "The Bear Necessities for a Good Cause" food drive benefiting Pantry Plus More. The food drive begins Wednesday, February 1 and ends Tuesday, February 28, with seven participating drop-off locations around Morgantown.

"We're excited to be holding our first food drive of the year and working with Pantry Plus More," said General Manager Leighann Sainato. "We're always looking for ways to give back to our community. Partnering with Pantry Plus More gives us an opportunity to make a meaningful impact while also working with a fantastic local organization."

Established in 2016, Pantry Plus More is a non-profit organization that provides non-perishable food items and other essential products to public school children and their families with an in-school pantry. Their in-school pantries serve hundreds of families in Monongalia County.

The Black Bears' month-long food drive runs through February and features four special Saturday events scheduled at select partner drop-off locations. Events will be held at The Wow! Factory on February 4, Mylan Park Aquatic Center on February 11, Monongalia County Ballpark on February 18, and Perfectionals Barbershop on February 25.

Fans who attend and donate during the Saturday events will receive free ticket vouchers good for any Black Bears game during the 2023 season, discounts off goods and services at the drop-off locations and more! Details for each event will be released closer to the event date at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com and on the Black Bears' social media accounts.

All participants may enter a grand prize giveaway for two 2023 season tickets, official Black Bears merchandise and autographed memorabilia, and on-field game day experiences. Giveaway registration is available only at each drop-off location, and a winner will be announced on March 7.

Participating Drop-Off Locations:

Mylan Park Aquatic Center*

Monongalia County Ballpark (Granville)*

Perfectionals Barbershop (Westover)*

The Wow! Factory (Star City)*

Shaffer Media Law (Suncrest)

Howard Hanna Premier Properties by Barbara Alexander (Cheat Lake)

Hoot and Howl (Downtown Morgantown)

*Saturday Event location

PANTRY PLUS MORE - MOST NEEDED ITEMS:

Chicken/Tuna Lunch Kits

Microwaveable Chef Boyardee

Microwaveable Mac-N-Cheese Cups

Microwaveable Chunky Soups

Beef Jerky/Slim Jims

Vienna Sausages

Peanut Butter/Variety Pack Crackers

Individual Snack Bags (Cookies, pretzels, chips, veggie straws, Goldfish, etc.)

For more information on the food drive, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

