Bienvenue Au Québec!

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

C'est officiel!

La Première Ligue Canadienne arrive au Québec en 2026!

: https://fr.canpl.ca/news/une-nouvelle-ere-pour-le-soccer-au-quebec-la-premiere-ligue-canadienne-s-appretre-a-etendre-ses-actitives-dans-la-province-en-2026 - It's official!

The Canadian Premier League is coming to Quebec in 2026!

