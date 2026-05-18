Best Night of the Week.

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Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2026
- Columbus Crew Relieve Henrik Rydström of Head Coaching Duties - Columbus Crew SC
- Injury Update: Tadeo Allende - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes Erase Deficit in Each Half but Are Edged in Stoppage Time in Last Home Game Before MLS Takes World Cup Break - San Jose Earthquakes
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