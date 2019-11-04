Best Hitting Performance, No. 4: Hayes Keys Tribe Victory

November 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Ke'Bryan Hayes didn't miss a beat defensively in 2019, winning his third consecutive Gold Glove honor. At the plate, Hayes made some noise as well by belting a career-high 10 home runs and eclipsing the 30-double mark for a second straight campaign. His Victory Field debut was one to remember when he launched his first Triple-A home run and laced two doubles in a 7-3 win over Charlotte.

Hayes' big night against the Knights began in the first inning. Pittsburgh's top position playing prospect took southpaw Jordan Guerrero deep to left to stake Indy to a 1-0 advantage. After the visitors answered with one run of their own in the second, Hayes capped a three-run frame in the home half with a two-out, run-scoring double into the left field corner.

Charlotte inched to within 4-3 in the third, but Hayes' second double of the game tacked on an insurance run in the fourth. The two-bagger sailed to the base of the right field wall and gave Hayes three extra-base hits in a game for the second time in his career (also, 3 doubles: June 1, 2018 with Double-A Altoona at Hartford).

Hayes' batting line: 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R

For more information or to purchase a 2020 tickets package, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.