Beloved Mascot Double-Stuffed Dave to Retire from Racing After 2019 Season

May 13, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





Granville, WV - In an announcement that is sure to send shockwaves through ballparks and kitchens across West Virginia, Black Bears mascot and fan-favorite, Double-Stuffed Dave, has declared that the 2019 season will be his final year competing in the Julia's Pepperoni Roll Race at Monongalia County Ballpark. Winless in four seasons, Dave's last race before retirement will be on Friday, August 30 when the Black Bears take on the Batavia Muckdogs.

Dave is expected to release a statement through his agent, August Chico, on Friday, May 18.

Since beginning the Julia's Pepperoni Roll Race in 2015, Dave has posted a record of 0-150, the only of the three competitors without a win. The quest to earn just one before retiring from racing will begin on Opening Day, Friday, June 14 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. While all fans will enjoy the first of nine spectacular fireworks displays, the first 500 fans will receive a 2019 Schedule Magnet. Single game tickets to all the Black Bears home games are now on sale. For more information, please contact the ticket office at tickets@westvirginiablackbears.com.

Though Dave has come close to victory a number of times, his efforts are always in vain. On July 25, 2018, after he gained a substantial lead over Hot Pepper Hank and Pepperoni and Cheese Patty, Dave was sabotaged by Ernest the Elf who made his annual appearance for Christmas in July. Many similar incidents kept Dave from winning last season, including twice being attacked by opposing teams' dugouts.

Despite his retirement from racing, Dave has been actively seeking other ways to contribute to the organization, including making public appearances and integrating into the Black Bears' front office. Already he is scheduled to make several appearances to local businesses on his "retirement tour" between May and August.

"Dave will continue to serve as an ambassador for the Black Bears. He's one of the most beloved members of the staff, and we want to keep him around as much as possible," said General Manager Matt Drayer.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from May 13, 2019

Beloved Mascot Double-Stuffed Dave to Retire from Racing After 2019 Season - West Virginia Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.