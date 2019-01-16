Bees Searching for Host Families

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees are currently seeking community members that are interested in becoming host families for a Bees player during the 2019 baseball season. Hosting a player has many benefits to a family. It is a valuable way to provide a player with a home while keeping them involved in the community and also gives you the opportunity to be involved with the Bees on a personal level. For many families, hosting a player has made a special impact on their lives as well as their "adopted" family member.

"Becoming a host family is a great way for fans to connect with the Bees," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "It also allows the members of the team to truly be immersed in the city they represent and play for with a comfortable place to call home for the season."

The requirements for becoming a host family include the ability to provide a private bedroom and access to a bathroom, kitchen and washer/dryer. If you wish to include any other amenities for your host player, it is greatly appreciated by the player.

For becoming a host family, the Bees will give you the opportunity to attend every home game during the 2019 regular season. You will also be invited to many special events throughout the year, including a picnic event at the end of the season where your family will be able to take live batting practice on the field. For making one of our players feel at home, the Bees will make sure you feel like part of our family as well.

Here are some of the other benefits you will receive when you become a New Britain Bees host family:

-10% discount at the Bees Merchandise Shop, B.Hive & Co.

-Four (4) complimentary tickets to every regular-season home game

-One (1) Luxury Suite night, which includes 15 tickets (any Monday-Thursday game, based on availability)

-One (1) parking pass, valid for all regular-season home games and events

-Four (4) complimentary tickets to all regular-season Bees Special Events

-Up to four (4) members of each family will be invited to throw out the on-field ceremonial first pitch at a regular-season home game

-Preferred choice of playoff tickets prior to public sale (all parking passes valid for playoff games)

For more information about becoming a host family for a New Britain Bees player, please contact Bret DeRosa at 860-826-2337 x.102 or bderosa@nbbees.com.

The Bees would like to thank you for your interest.

