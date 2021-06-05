Bees Blast Five Homers in Win

Jo Adell hit two home runs and drove in three to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 7-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night. Adell started the scoring with a mammoth shot to left center in the first to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After Matt Thaiss walked, Michael Stefanic drilled an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall and Scott Schebler followed with a solo shot just inside the right field foul pole. Drew Butera added a bases empty blast in the fourth and Adell hit an opposite field two run homer to right. Jake Gatewood closed out the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Salt Lake starter Jake Faria earned the win. Faria (2-1) went five innings and allowed just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Tim Peterson followed by retiring all six batters he faced and Aaron Slegers worked two scoreless innings to close out the win. This marked the fifth game this season that the Bees have hit four or more home runs in a contest and they have won four of the games.

