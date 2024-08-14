BC Lions and Driven Project Partner to Provide "Supercar Therapy"For Ill Children on Sunday, August 18 Presented by Dilwari

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - For the second consecutive year, owner Amar Doman and the BC Lions are proud to team up with the Driven Project and the Vancouver Police Department for a very special initiative presented by Dilwari.

Prior to our FamFest game this Sunday, 15 selected 'co-pilots' will begin their day with an incredible drive in a range of supercars, including McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, on a safe and scenic ride through the city, arriving to a hero's welcome at BC Place for the big game against Winnipeg.

This exciting partnership is focused on bringing joy and unforgettable experiences to children battling critical and chronic illnesses across British Columbia.

The Driven Project is a charitable organization that specializes in providing unique police-escorted 'Supercar Therapy' experiences which help provide a lift to the spirits of seriously ill children across Canada, the United States, and Australia.

Said Doman on the collaboration: The Driven Project is an outstanding initiative and we are proud to add the excitement of taking in a Lions game to this special day for these kids. They have all been handed serious challenges in life. It will always be a priority for us to give back in any way possible.

As part of the VIP experience, the Co-Pilots will each receive a customized BC Lions jersey, have an opportunity to play on the field with their families, meet the players, and watch the game from the largest suite in the stadium.

The Driven Project was founded by Kevin Gordon in Vancouver in 2018. The premise of supercar therapy centers around providing our Co-Pilots with a much-needed adrenaline-filled escape from reality, helping them stay strong through their battles and an opportunity to create memories alongside their family that they will cherish forever.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the BC Lions and make a difference in the lives of these extraordinary children and their families," said Kevin Gordon, founder of the Driven Project.

"Our goal is to provide each of these kids with the best day of their life, helping give them the strength and courage to keep driving forward.

The BC Lions and Driven Project invite the community and media representatives to join them in celebrating this partnership on August 18th at BC Place.

To learn more about the Driven Project and BC Lions, please visit

Driven Project - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drivenproject/

BC Lions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bclions_official/

