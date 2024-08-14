Lions Release Two Passers

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release


(Vancouver) - The BC Lions made the following transactions on Wednesday.

Released from roster:

American quarterback Brennan Armstrong

American quarterback Jake Dolegala

