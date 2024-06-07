Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler Is 2024 Offensive Player of the Year: United Football League

June 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







St. Louis Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler was named the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. Check out his best plays from the 2024 season!

