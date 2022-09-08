Battle Creek Battle Jacks Name Denny Smith as General Manager

September 8, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, MI - A new team name for the 2022 season comes with new leadership in 2023 as the Battle Jacks name Denny Smith as the team's new General Manager. Smith, 23, will also be the youngest General Manager in team history.

The Chicago area native spent his first year in the Northwoods League with the Kalamazoo Growlers as their Fan Experience Director. Prior to that, he spent two summers with the Growlers as a corporate sales intern while also spending time with the Dallas Cowboys.

"I am beyond excited for this opportunity to join the Battle Jacks organization. Battle Creek is a special city with a rich baseball history and I am looking forward to revitalizing Battle Jack Baseball in Battle Creek. We have some big plans coming this offseason, but we have a great staff in place as well as amazing support from the community. I look forward to meeting members of the community including our host families, corporate partners, game-day employees, and most importantly...our fans!"

Going forward, Smith will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the team while also being in charge of all corporate partnership sales.

Battle Jacks Owner Brian Colopy said, "I'm excited to bring Denny in to lead our team for all of the amazing plans we have for our fans. We have big plans for this team and this is a crucial piece for our future plans."

To get in contact with Denny, please email denny@battlejacksbaseball.com or call our office at 269-962-0735.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.