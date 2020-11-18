Bats to Host Youth Sports Equipment Drive & Holiday Open House

November 18, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Louisville, KY - The Louisville Bats are partnering with Humana and the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) this holiday season to host "Playing It Forward", a used sports equipment collection drive on Saturday, December 5 & Sunday, December 6 from 10 AM - 2 PM at Louisville Slugger Field.

Playing It Forward is designed to provide new and/or gently used youth baseball or softball equipment to low-and moderate-income kids and help eliminate the cost of equipment as a barrier to participate in organized sports. By removing this barrier, the LSC will help nearly 100 Louisville-area kids participate in sports in their own neighborhoods as a means to experience physical activity.

"The Bats are thrilled to partner with Humana and the Louisville Sports Commission to help make possible such an impactful initiative. With so many young people in need of proper sports equipment, we're asking our fans to donate so that we can all help make a difference in the lives of the youth in our community," says Team President Vic Gregovits.

Walk-up drop off will be available inside the Hall of Fame Pavilion of Louisville Slugger Field. Participants may enter through the east gate doors next to Against the Grain. Parking is free in the main lot located on the east side of the ballpark.

Participants who wish to donate but want to stay in their cars may do so by visiting the drive-by drop off bins located in the main parking lot located on the east side of the ballpark. Bats staff members will be on hand to help with the drive-by donation process.

All participants who donate will receive a 20% off coupon to Dick's Sporting Goods as well as a 20% off coupon for the Bats Team Store.

Holiday Merch Blowout Sale

In addition to the Playing It Forward initiative, the Bats will be holding their first-ever "Holiday Merch Blowout Sale" which will be offering discounted team merchandise items for up to 50% off. Specially discounted items will be available inside the Team Store. All fans will be required to wear masks when shopping and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Ballpark Renovations

Fans who attend are invited to walk around the ballpark to view many of the exciting renovations happening in advance of the 2021 season.

For any questions, please contact the Bats Front Office at (502) 212-2287.

