Bats Announce Two Ways to Celebrate the Holidays

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced two ways for fans to celebrate the holidays with the Bats. The team will host the third annual Breakfast with Santa presented by Outback Steakhouse, at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, Dec. 2. The holiday festivities will include cookie decorating, ornament crafting, a free photo with Santa and a special holiday breakfast menu.

The Louisville Bats also announced today the 2024 Kids Club, presented by Kentucky Kingdom, is on sale now. Fans can purchase the Kids Club package at Breakfast with Santa as well as online or in person at the Louisville Bats Team Store. The package is $35 in the offseason, a $5 discount from the in-season price.

Breakfast with Santa is $28 per child (kids ages 2 and under free) and $30 per adult. Families can choose from two time slots (8:00 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.) to enjoy their holiday breakfast. All tickets must be purchased in advance with a limited amount of seating available. Tickets can be bought online at batsbaseball.com or by calling the Bats Ticket Office at (502) 212-2287.

Breakfast with Santa will feature a special holiday breakfast menu of fluffy scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, savory bacon, orange juice, milk, coffee and water. Food will be served buffet-style in both the Home and Visitors clubhouses with holiday activities spread throughout.

All kids in attendance will be provided the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa. Access to digital copies of the photo will be available at no additional cost.

In addition, attendees are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped gift to benefit Toys for Tots. Those who choose to donate will receive a ticket to a 2024 Bats home game.

Families attending are asked to arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of their scheduled breakfast time. Free parking will be available in the Louisville Slugger Field lot at the corner of Main St. and Jackson St.

This year's Kids Club package consists of a youth 502 Connect jersey, celebrating the popular new addition to the Bats' on-field jersey lineup. Fans will also receive a pencil pouch, school kit, drawstring bag, puzzle cube, Kentucky Kingdom general admission voucher and much more. Plus, all members (available to kids 12 and under) receive admission to all Bats 2024 Sunday home games.

Visit www.batsbaseball.com, https://www.milb.com/louisville/community/breakfastwithsanta and https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/kidsclub for additional information.

