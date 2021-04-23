Barons Welcome New Front Office Members for the 2021 Season

April 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Barons and J&S Concessions have announced six new additions to their Front Office staff for the 2021 season: Gus Stoudemire, Director of Food and Beverage, Caleb Paullus, Head Groundskeeper, Corey Johnson, Director of Stadium Operations, Brett Tornow, Director of Retail Sales, Austyn Eldridge, Premium Services Manager, Tametruis Motley, Concessions Manager, and Bo Gaston, Assistant Catering Manager.

Gus Stoudemire's brings years of food and beverage experience and knowledge to the leadership team with the Birmingham Barons. With more than 20 years in the industry, Gus's background includes food and beverage management at Auburn University, Notre Dame University, and LSU. Gus's commitment to provide the ultimate fan experience is marked through his desire to provide the best treatment possible to all.

Caleb Paullus, a Mississippi State Bulldog alum enters his first season with the Barons as the new Head Groundskeeper at Regions Field. He has spent the last year at Baylor University as their Assistant Groundskeeper. In 2019, he worked on the grounds crew for both the Cincinnati Reds and the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Corey Johnson, a native of Flowery Branch, Ga, spent six years in the USMC and graduated from the University of North Georgia in 2016. He has worked in Stadium Operations for the Single-A Carolina Mudcats and Frederick Keys, as well as the Washington Nationals (MLB). In his off time, he enjoys watching and attending Braves baseball games and participating in outdoor activities.

Brett Tornow, a native of Clinton, Iowa, is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with a degree in Human Services. An honoree on the 2019-2020 Dean's List, Brett was a student-athlete playing football for UWO. He begins his first season with the Barons and 10th season overall in Minor League Baseball with prior experience with the Clinton LumberKings (eight seasons) and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (one season).

Austyn Eldridge, entering her first season with the Barons as the Premium Services Manager, she is responsible for serving and operating all Premium Areas at Regions Field. A New Hampshire native, she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University in 2016 with a Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and completed her Masters of Business Management in 2017.

Tametrius Motley, is a Birmingham native, enters her first full-season as the Concessions Manager for the Barons. She has worked at Regions Field since the 2014 season as a Stand Manager, a Cart Manager, and a Cashier. Her main goal is to make the customer's concessions visit a memorable experience.

Bo Gaston is from the small village of Camden, AL. He graduated from Troy University in 2020 with a degree in Hospitality Management. Bo interned during 2020 season and was hired on as the Assistant Catering Manager in 2021.

The Barons also welcome eight full-time interns for the 2021 season: Drew Hoisington, Savion Hill, Wesley Whetstone, Will Larsen, Preston Jenkins, Drake Counts, JohnDavid Birdsong, and Kevin Piotrzkowski.

Hoisington who studied at Washington State University, becomes the Barons new Operations intern. Hill, a student at Jacksonville State University, will become the new Ticketing intern. Whetstone will also join the Ticketing department as he continues his studies at Mercer University. Larsen, joins the Barons as a Marketing intern, after being a Coca-Cola Body Armor Team member during the 2019 season. Jenkins and Counts, take the reigns as the new Catering interns. Birdsong and Piotrzkowski will become the Barons new Group Sales interns.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 23, 2021

Barons Welcome New Front Office Members for the 2021 Season - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.