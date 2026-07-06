Bandits Fall to Calgary to Wrap up Four-Game Home Stand

Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - July 5, 2026 - The Vancouver Bandits failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead as they lost to the struggling Calgary Surge.

Hosting the Surge on Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon as part of their Indigenous Heritage Game, the Bandits failed to make a single field goal in Target Score Time - settling for just three free throws - as they fell 92-84 to the Surge. Calgary led 83-81 heading into Target Score Time.

It was the second consecutive loss for Vancouver and a fourth defeat in six games as they fell to 9-6 and second place in the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Western Conference. Calgary picked up just their second win of the season at 2-14.

Vancouver had a great opening 10 minutes as they put up 33 points in the first quarter. But from there, the offence slogged, scoring just 51 points the rest of the way.

"We're working on that. I think getting all the guys to understand the play package, understand that, you know, we're going to be playing with different lineups. And when we do, what are the best plays to run with those lineups," said Bandits interim head coach Rans Brempong.

"We're still working to get comfortable. I think that's a big thing that we just need to clean up and we just got to continue to understand and work on our pace."

For Calgary, the victory was a nice reward for a team which has been close in its last few games.

"When they went on their runs, we had to just maintain our composure, not getting too up or getting too down, just staying solid," said Surge coach Dave Deaveiro.

"I thought we fought through that, and every time we needed to get a bucket, we got a bucket. Every time we needed to get a stop, we got to stop it. We just stayed solid throughout."

And that was clear down the stretch when Calgary held Vancouver without a field goal on five consecutive possessions.

"Tremendous effort. That was about willpower. We talk about imposing our will on the other team, especially in target time, where it has been other teams have been imposing their will on us. Today, I thought we did a little bit of that ourselves," Deaveiro said.

Another key was sharing the ball as the Surge finished with 27 assists on their 35 field goals.

"We started swinging the ball twice, attacking from the corners, and that opened up a lot of options for our offense. So I just think when the ball started moving, we really took off," Deaveiro said.

Jarkel Joiner and Lloyd Pandi led the Banders with 16 points apiece with Tyrell Samuel and Tevin Brown adding 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Calgary's Addison Pattison led all scorers with 19 followed by Mathieu Kamba's 17.

The Bandits now embark on a three-game, five-day road trip with stops in Saskatoon (July 7), Calgary (July 9) and Edmonton (July 11). The team's next home game is July 17 against the Montreal Alliance as they celebrate Country Night. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 5, 2026

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