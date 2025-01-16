Ballers Re-Sign C Tyler Lozano

January 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers re-sign catcher Tyler Lozano to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Lozano, a Stockton native, quickly became a fan favorite at Raimondi Park in 2024. He made the most starts behind the plate among Ballers catchers, and in his 48 games he batted .231 with 4 HR and 27 RBI. In Oakland's three-game playoff series, Lozano had a solo home run and caught a shutout in the two games he started.

"Tyler really made some big strides over last season and I was impressed by his leadership qualities, which is something you have to have as a catcher. He was a first time professional and the way he handled himself particularly with an in-season injury shows the resilience he has. Those are all the types of things you need if you want to move up and have a long career and I'm excited to see him continue that this season." - Don Wakamatsu, Vice President of Baseball Operations Lozano spent four years as a USC Trojan from 2019-22, and spent a graduate year as a member of the Creighton Blue Jays in 2023. He attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton.

Opening Night 2025 is quickly approaching! Season Tickets and Flex Packs for the 2025 season can be purchased now by going to tickets.oaklandballers.com. For more information on the Oakland Ballers visit our website at www.oaklandballers.com .

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 16, 2025

Ballers Re-Sign C Tyler Lozano - Oakland Ballers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.