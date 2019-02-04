Baird, Boone Sign with Knights

The Corvallis Knights have signed pitchers Jack Baird of Pepperdine and Rodney Boone of UC Santa Barbara for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Monday.

Baird is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound right-hander from Legend High School in Parker, Colo. He lettered three times at Legend and had 70 strikeouts in 50 career innings. He was the teams Pitcher of the Year in 2017, when he had 45 strikeouts and a 5-1 record and 1.86 ERA in 37 innings. He was honorable-mention all-state as a senior.

Baird played for the Slammers Colorado club team for four years and was named a Perfect Game honorable-mention all-American as a senior.

"Jack is a lean and athletic right-handed pitcher with great upside," Pepperdine coach Rick Hirtensteiner said. "He has quick-twitch type muscle actions, which project well for his baseball future.

"Jack has a live fastball with a swing-and-miss breaking ball. He pitches with a quick tempo and is fearless on the mound. Jack has the ability to be dominant on the mound and will be a big part of our pitching staff in 2019."

Boone is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound freshman lefty from Orange, Calif., who graduated from Tustin High School in Tustin, Calif. Boone had 32 strikeouts in 25.2 innings for Tustin in 2018.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

