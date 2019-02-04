Stanford Duo Added to Bells Roster

BELLINGHAM, Wash - The Bellingham Bells are excited to announce two Stanford freshmen will join the 2019 roster. Right-handed pitcher Cody Jensen and infielder Austin Kretzschmar will make the trip up north from Palo Alto, Calif. to compete for a West Coast League championship this summer.

"We are thrilled to be continuing a long-standing relationship with the Stanford baseball program," Bells' general manager Stephanie Morrell said. "Over the years, many Cardinals have worn the Bells uniform proudly and have always proved to be outstanding teammates, excellent athletes and fierce competitors. This is a relationship we really value, and we are thrilled to have Cody & Austin join the long list of Stanford players who have spent time in Bellingham."

Jensen, a native of Roseville, Calif., begins his first year for the Cardinal after prepping at Jesuit High School. There, he was a two-time Delta League champion and was named first team all-league last spring.

The six-foot-three-inch Jensen is a hard thrower who finished his senior year at Jesuit with a 2-3 record in 11 appearances. He sported a 2.12 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 36 1/3 innings.

"Cody will add great depth to the Bells pitching staff," Morrell said. "He's been known to get into the nineties with his fastball and has a good mix of secondary pitches as well. With a season under his belt at Stanford, we expect he will come to Bellingham ready to really contribute to our 2019 staff."

Kretzschmar comes to Stanford after a quality high school career at Helix Charter High School, where he was a three-time Grossmont Hills League champion and all-league selection.

The team's captain his senior year, the six-foot La Mesa, Calif. native hit .265, scored 21 runs and knocked in 12 in 29 games. He also stole six bases.

"Austin is a really versatile player and is known for being a great athlete, teammate and student," Morrell said. "He had an excellent prep career playing on a very good team and we expect he will come to Bellingham ready to compete and contribute, both at the plate and in the field."

Jensen and Kretzschmar will join the Bells for the first series of the season, which kicks off on June 4 against the Kelowna Falcons at Joe Martin Field.

