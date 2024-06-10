Austin Beck Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 10, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers outfielder Austin Beck

(Tulsa Drillers) Tulsa Drillers outfielder Austin Beck(Tulsa Drillers)

Tulsa Drillers outfielder Austin Beck has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for his big performance against Amarillo Sod Poodles this past week. He is the first Drillers player to receive a weekly award this season.

Beck finished the week going 8-23 for a.348 batting average. Five of his eight hits went for extra bases, including two home runs. He also drove in nine runs and drew four walks.

The bulk of Beck's production came in game two of the six-game series. The former first-round draft pick recorded four hits his two home runs in that game. He also drove in a career-high seven runs while falling just a triple short of hitting for the cycle.

Beck currently ranks third in the Texas League with 37 runs driven in, fifth with nine home runs, fifth in slugging percentage at.540 and seventh with an.880 OPS.

Midland pitcher James Gonzalez was also named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, June 11, to begin a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers.

