Aufderheide's Gem Leads Slammers to 5-2 Win over Deep Dish

August 23, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers defeated the Chicago Deep Dish by a score of 5-2 in Sunday afternoon's City of Champions Cup game. The Slammers lineup backed Cam Aufderheide's excellent outing on the mound with a handful of big hits on the way to the team's sixth consecutive victory.

Aufderheide pitched eight innings for the Slammers, allowing just one run in the second inning. He struck out three and surrendered just four hits and one walk to earn his second win of the season. The righthander is now the only pitcher in the City of Champions Cup to surpass seven innings pitched in a single start.

Designated hitter Noah Vaughan continued his spectacular summer for the Slammers in Sunday's tilt, mashing a solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. Vaughan now leads all City of Champions Cup batters with seven home runs on the season.

Shortstop Zach Kirtley also provided a big hit for the Slammers. He hit a single to left field in the second inning, scoring infielder Walner Espinal and center fielder Andrew Shaps. Kirtley brought his City of Champions Cup-leading RBI total to 20 with Sunday's performance.

Espinal and left fielder Zac Taylor also contributed offensively in the Slammers win. Espinal was 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored, while Taylor was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Deep Dish first baseman Grant Buck had a productive day at the plate in the loss. The 6-foot-6-inch slugger hammered his first home run of the City of Champions Cup- a solo shot to right field in the second inning. Right fielder Andre Nnebe recorded the other RBI for the Deep Dish with a ninth-inning single that plated second baseman Glenallen Hill Jr.

Shaps had the defensive highlight of the game for the Slammers in the fourth inning. With two runners on base and two outs, Buck lifted a deep fly ball to center field. Shaps retreated back to the warning track before leaping up high against the wall to make the snag, robbing Buck of an extra-base hit and at least one RBI.

Andrew Cartier recorded the final two outs for the Slammers on the mound, escaping a bases-loaded jam. He earned his first save of the City of Champions Cup.

The first-place Slammers improved to 16-4 in the City of Champions Cup with Sunday's victory. The third-place Deep Dish dropped to 8-13 with the loss. The Slammers will play the Joliet Tully Monsters in their next matchup on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., while the Deep Dish hope to bounce back in their next game against the NERDS Herd on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 5 6 1 9

Chicago Deep Dish 2 6 0 7

WP - Cam Aufderheide (2-1)

LP - Christian Griffin (1-4)

SV - Andrew Cartier (1)

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Cam Aufderheide (8 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.