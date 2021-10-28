Auction Generates $8,860 for Area Food Shelf

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers and the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group teamed up to raise dollars again for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf through a jersey auction. The annual Jerseys Off Our Backs Auction presented by Financial Professionals Benjamin Munsch, Andy Boersma and Jennifer Dahl has been a tradition at Bill Taunton Stadium since the inaugural season.

Stingers fans and sponsors showcased their unbelievable generosity raising $8,860 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf by placing bids on the authentic, game worn jerseys used throughout the 2021 season. This partnership with Thrivent and the Stingers has raised over $67,000 for the Food Shelf since the inaugural season in 2010.

"The generosity of Thrivent and Stingers fans the past twelve years has been tremendous," said Alana Ziehl, Executive Director of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. "Your donations truly are making a difference for the 2,000+ individuals we serve each month right here in Kandiyohi County."

The Food Shelf makes every dollar go the extra mile for the residents of Kandiyohi County. For every dollar that is donated, $10 worth of food can be purchased through the Food Bank and Second Harvest Heartland. Because of that buying power, the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf has been able to purchase an astonishing $670,000+ worth of food to provide for individuals and families thanks to the dollars generated from the twelve years of auctions.

"When we started this promotion back in 2010, I couldn't have imagined the success and dollars generated that we've seen," said Benjamin Munsch, Wealth Advisor of the Thrivent River Lakes Financial Group. "Seeing how generous Stingers fans, in Willmar and across the country, have been in support of the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf makes us extremely proud. This initiative has made a substantial impact in West Central Minnesota and we are very thankful to have raised over $67,000 or $670,000 worth of food over the past 12 years together."

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: The Kandiyohi County Food Shelf provides the opportunity for neighbors to come together through donations, fundraising, food drives and volunteering to provide for the hungry. Since 1982, they have made it their mission to help relieve the suffering from hunger by providing food assistance. An average of 650 households are served each month with a food order and an additional 100 individuals picking up produce items each day. An average household will take home between 60-90 pounds of food per month depending upon what items they select.

