Auburn Baseball Welcomes UT Martin to Toyota Field on March 11

January 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Auburn Tigers baseball team will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:00 PM to face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Tickets start at just $8 and will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10, at 10 AM. They can be purchased online at //trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1.

The Tigers will be playing in Madison for the fourth straight season. Auburn holds a 3-0 record at Toyota Field following an 8-2 victory over Troy on March 12, 2024, also holding victories over Tennessee Tech (4-3) in 2022 and North Alabama (13-1) in 2023. This year's game in Madison will be the final tune-up before the Tigers start Southeastern Conference play vs. Vanderbilt at Plainsman Park that weekend.

The Tigers are led by junior catcher Ike Irish, who enters the 2025 season rated by multiple publications as a top-10 college prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft. Irish was a First Team All-SEC selection in 2024 and a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Ear Award. Looking to rebound after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2024, Head Coach Butch Thompson added twenty-three new Tigers - 14 freshmen in a class Baseball America ranks No. 3 nationally, the highest in program history, and the No. 4 transfer class of nine newcomers - have joined Auburn's returners.

UT Martin closed the 2024 campaign with a 21-35 overall record. The Skyhawks are coming off their sixth appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament.

In case of inclement weather, the game will be rescheduled for the same time on Wednesday, March 12. Trash Pandas season ticket holders will receive first priority in purchasing their seats for the game, followed by Auburn season ticket holders before tickets are made available to the general public.

The Trash Pandas will open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 6, 2025

Auburn Baseball Welcomes UT Martin to Toyota Field on March 11 - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.