AT&T Field to be Cashless in 2021

April 16, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - AT&T Field is joining a growing number of ballparks that are going entirely cashless when the Minor League Baseball season opens on May 4th, the Chattanooga Lookouts announced today.

"Going cashless is going to make for faster, safer, and more secure transactions. This is about looking after both our fans and our employees," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We're going to see quicker lines without the health risks of exchanging cash from hand-to-hand."

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all concession stands and the Lookouts Team Store. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase Lookouts gift cards that will be able to be used in the team store, at every concession stand, and at our ticket windows.

Cashless transactions have been shown to reduce time fans spend in line and transactions at the register, thus improving the overall fan experience, shortening lines, and limiting the fan's potential health exposure to others.

At the Major League level, the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field was the first ballpark to become cashless in 2019, with the NBA's Utah Jazz and NFL's Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons following suit shortly thereafter. The fully cashless stadium experience arrived on football's biggest stage with Super Bowl LV this past February in Tampa.

The Lookouts are also rolling out a brand-new digital ticket initiative. Beginning this season, all tickets are digital and able to be scanned on a phone or printed out at home. Once tickets are purchased, fans will receive their tickets by email. Tickets for the upcoming season begin at $8. Discounted general admission tickets for children (ages 3-12), seniors and military begin at $6.

Single-game tickets for the first 18 games of the 2021 season are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is now open for business Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.