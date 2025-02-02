Atlanta Takes Top Spot

February 2, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Atlanta News Release







Danielle Cuttino was named player of the match after having 16 kills, two blocks and a dig as LOVB Atlanta defeated visiting LOVB Omaha 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25. It exited its Weekend with LOVB 4-1 and atop the league standings as Omaha dropped to 3-2, tied for second with LOVB Houston.

"Danielle has improved so much," said Atlanta coach Paulo Coko. "I knew her in Brazil and she improved so much. But I believe she has not hit her potential yet. The setters are starting to understand the best ball for her."

Kelsey Cook added 13 kills, an ace, an assist and a match-high 14 digs. Gia Day came off the bench to get 10 kills, an ace, a block and nine digs. Tia Jimerson had eight kills, two blocks, a dig and an assist. And middle Kayla Haneline, who had three kills, three blocks and an assist, had three aces, two of which were quite stunning: Her team led 9-7 in the fourth set when she aced two Olympians in back-to-back serves against libero Justine Wong-Orantes and then Jordan Larson.

Rachel Fairbanks had 21 assists, a kill and five digs, and the other setter, Madi Bugg, had 31 assists, an ace and seven digs. Their team hit .203.

Omaha's attack was extremely balanced. Larson led with nine kills, two aces, a block, seven digs and an assist. Kimberly Drewniok had eight kills, a block, three digs and an assist. Lauren Stivrins had seven kills in 15 errorless attacks to hit .467 and had two blocks, two digs and an assist. Candelaria Herrera had six kills with one error in 16 swings, six blocks and three digs.

Laura Dijkema had 25 assists, a kill in her only try, and eight digs. The other setter, Gabby Blossom, had 14 assists and five digs. Omaha hit .254.

That percentage should have kept her team in a better situation, Omaha coach Suzie Fritz said.

"I think we felt pretty good in the first set, like we were rolling pretty good. We did some nice things on both sides of the ball," Suzie said.

"I think we've got to keep some pretty consistent defensive pressure on. We're depending a little too much on our block."

