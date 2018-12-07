Atlanta Braves Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant to Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi

December 7, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, recently awarded a $2,500 grant to the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.

As a grant recipient, the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi will support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience for underserved girls that focuses on the Girl Scout anti-bullying campaign and provides hands-on STEM Badge Activities.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Braves and this great opportunity to partner and work together for our youth," said Becky Traweek, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. "This grant will allow us to work with more girls in underserved areas and bring Girl Scouts to those that might not be able to participate. We are also looking forward to another successful baseball season in 2019!"

"The Braves Foundation strives to support the local community through as many channels as possible," said Adrian Williams, Atlanta Braves' Senior Director of Diversity and Community. "Giving back to those in Braves Country is extremely important to the Braves."

"On behalf of the M-Braves, we consider it a privilege to partner with the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and join their mission in serving the youth of our region," added Pete Laven, Mississippi Braves' Vice President, and General Manager.

The Atlanta Braves Foundation is the non-profit arm of the Atlanta Braves and raises money throughout the year through various initiatives such as a 50/50 raffle, ballpark, and online auctions, Braves License Plate program, SunTrust Park Brick Paver Program and an annual golf tournament. The Atlanta Braves Foundation announced in September that it has contributed $315,000 to charities in Braves Country, and will award 29 local non-profit organizations with grants to fund their 2018-19 initiatives.

For more information on the Atlanta Braves Foundation and the grant program, visit www.Braves.com/grants.

The M-Braves will open the 2019 season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies, April 4-8, before beginning the 15th season at Trustmark Park against the Mobile BayBears, April 10-14.

2019 season tickets and holiday stocking stuffer packs are on sale now! For more information, call the M-Braves Front Office at 601.932.8788 or 888-BRAVES4, or visit www.mississippibraves.com. Individual tickets start at just $6!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 7, 2018

Atlanta Braves Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant to Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.