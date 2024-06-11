Aschenbach Automotive Returns as Major Partner of the Blue Ridge Bobcats

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce the return of Aschenbach Automotive as a major partner for the upcoming hockey season. Aschenbach Automotive, representing Aschenbach Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford, is set to enhance the game-day experience for fans through several exciting sponsorship initiatives.

As a long-standing supporter of local sports, Aschenbach Automotive will take center stage as the official Zamboni sponsor. Fans can look forward to seeing the iconic Aschenbach-branded Zamboni maintaining the ice during games, a symbol of the strong partnership between the Bobcats and Aschenbach Automotive.

Additionally, Aschenbach Automotive will sponsor Rufus, the beloved Bobcats mascot, bringing even more energy and entertainment to every home game. Rufus, with the support of Aschenbach, will continue to engage with fans of all ages, creating unforgettable memories for everyone in attendance.

Aschenbach Automotive is also excited to present "Aschenbach Kid's Free Sundays," a family-friendly initiative that promises fun activities, special giveaways, and exclusive opportunities for young fans to interact with players and Rufus. This program aims to foster a love for hockey among the younger generation and strengthen the Bobcats' connection with the community.

Furthermore, Aschenbach Automotive will be the presenting sponsor for the 1st and 3rd periods during every home game. This sponsorship highlights Aschenbach's commitment to enhancing the fan experience and supporting the team's efforts on the ice.

Mark your calendars for Fan Appreciation Night, where Aschenbach Automotive will go above and beyond to thank the loyal Bobcats supporters. This special evening will feature exciting giveaways, exclusive promotions, and an opportunity for fans to show their unwavering support for the team.

In addition to these exciting announcements, Aschenbach Automotive has teased a "On The Go" initiative that will be revealed at a later date. Fans and community members are encouraged to stay tuned for this exciting announcement, which promises to bring even more excitement to the Blue Ridge Bobcats experience.

"We are incredibly excited to have Aschenbach Automotive return as a major partner for the Blue Ridge Bobcats," said Jimmy Milliken, Vice President of the Blue Ridge Bobcats. "Their continued support and dedication to enhancing the fan experience are invaluable to our team and our community. We look forward to another fantastic season together."

About Aschenbach Automotive: Aschenbach Automotive is a premier dealership group representing Chevrolet, GMC, and Ford. With a commitment to excellence and community involvement, Aschenbach Automotive strives to provide exceptional service and support to their customers and the communities they serve.

