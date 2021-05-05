Anthony Bender Called up to Big Leagues

Sioux City, IA - The Miami Marlins have announced that RHP Anthony Bender has had his Triple-A contract selected by the big league club and will be a part of the Marlins active roster.

Bender pitched briefly for the Sioux City Explorers during the 2019 season. Appearing in only two games before having his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers on May 24th, 2019.

In those two games, Bender pitched 3.2 innings for the X's allowing three hits, no runs, with a walk and three strikeouts.

Prior to Sioux City, Bender was a 20th round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2016. He spent three seasons with the Royals reaching as high as High-A Wilmington being used as both a starter and a reliever.

The 2019 season after his contract was purchased by the Brewers, Bender quickly rose through the ranks of Milwaukee's minor league system and eventually finishing in Double-A Biloxi. Between the three levels he had a 1.49 ERA in 29 games with nine saves. He struck out 35 batters in 36.1 innings of work while walking only 9.

While never pitching for the Brewers big league club, he ended up pitching in Milwaukee. Landing back in the American Association, playing for the Milkmen. Bender joined the likes of current Explorer, Jose Sermo, in helping guide the Milkmen to the 2020 American Association Championship. He pitched in 22 games, and had a 5.48 ERA over 21.1 innings, striking out 25 in that time.

Bender elected free agency in November of 2020 and was signed by the Miami Marlins. With minor league baseball having just started, Bender has not pitched for the Marlins organization in a regular season game. He earned the promotion to the show through a strong showing in the Grapefruit League. He pitched in eight games with the Marlins big league team and did not allow a run in 8.1 innings. He allowed just three hits while striking out ten and walking only two.

Bender now becomes the fifth former Sioux City Explorer to be called up to the major leagues since 2019. Joining Parker Markel, Tayler Scott, Ryan Court and John Nogowski.

