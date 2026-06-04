Anthem RC vs California Legion: Week 10: Full Match Replay

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







Watch every minute of Sunday's matchup from Week 10 of the 2026 MLR season - Anthem RC vs @LegionRugby







Major League Rugby Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.