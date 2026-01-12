Anthem RC Released Their Roster @T@TheRugbyRundown Will Hooley Says It Might be Their Strongest Yet
Published on January 12, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
Major League Rugby Stories from January 12, 2026
- Seawolves Lock in Front-Row Depth as Dewald Donald Returns for Year Five - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- Toby Fricker Talks Anthem, the Future and Refindin Form
- Anthem RC's Makeen Alikhan - 'We're Very Optimistic'
- Charlotte to Host USA Rugby Matches this Summer
- Gafa Looks to Build with Anthem in 2025 After Rookie of the Year Campaign
- Anthem Rugby Carolina Names Patrick Stack as First Team President