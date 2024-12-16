Angel City Football Club and Defender M.A. Vignola Agree to Contract Extension

December 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that defender M.A. Vignola has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2026. Vignola was the third player to be named to the inaugural ACFC roster in 2021.

"I am beyond grateful to be staying in LA! I feel fortunate to have the best teammates along with supportive coaches and staff who I know will help me continue to grow my game," Vignola said. "The rush of emotion and excitement that our fans bring to BMO every single game is unmatched. I'm excited to give my all, on and off the field, for our team, fans and community next season. See you soon!"

"M.A. Vignola is an exceptional talent who is truly beginning to understand her potential and how to work toward fulfilling it," said Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her versatility is a tremendous asset, allowing her to attack from wide areas, create goal scoring opportunities, and disrupt defenders. We are thrilled to extend M.A.'s time with Angel City FC as she continues to grow as a player and as an integral part of our future moving forward."

Since the 2022 inaugural season, Vignola has appeared in 43 total matches in all competitions for ACFC, clocking 2,278 total minutes on the pitch while earning four goals and three assists. After sitting out almost the entire 2022 season with injury, she had a breakout year in 2023, notching three goals and one assist. She again dealt with injuries in 2024, but recorded a goal and two assists in her limited playing time, including assisting the game-winner against Chicago Red Stars on September 1.

In 2023, she was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team and also earned her first U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) cap in her hometown of Cincinnati on September 21 in a 3-0 victory against South Africa.

A standout at the University of Tennessee, Vignola started for the Volunteers from 2016-2019, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 57 career games. In her junior and senior seasons, she was named to the All-SEC and United Coaches All-Region teams. Vignola also competed in Iceland for the Icelandic Women's Football league clubs Thróttur FC and Valur before being signed by the Washington Spirit.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 16, 2024

Angel City Football Club and Defender M.A. Vignola Agree to Contract Extension - Angel City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.