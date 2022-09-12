Andrew Moritz Named Southern League Player of the Week

September 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Andrew Moritz made the most of his four games last week, earning his first Southern League Player of the Week award. Moritz becomes the second Mississippi player to earn the award this season since Hendrik Clementina, May 23-29.

Moritz, 25, hit .500 (9-for-18) with three doubles, two home runs, five RBI, seven runs, 1,000 slugging percentage, and 1.500 OPS. He led the Southern League in batting average, slugging, and OPS.

Moritz made M-Braves history last week by logging back-to-back four-hit games, including home runs, Sept. 6-7 at Biloxi. It marked the first time an M-Braves player had two straight four-hit games since Emerson Landoni, July 12-12, 2015, at Chattanooga. Moritz was the first to do it with home runs in each game, the first two home runs of his season.

The Charlotte, NC native is batting .292 for the season, with 16 doubles, two homers, 33 RBI, six stolen bases, and .745 OPS in 79 games since his promotion from High-A Rome on April 29.

Moritz was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round in 2018 out of UNC Greensboro.

The M-Braves close out the 2022 season with a six-game series this week at Trustmark Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. For more information about the Mississippi Braves, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2022

Andrew Moritz Named Southern League Player of the Week - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.