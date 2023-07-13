An Enchanting Day at Fluor Field with Princess Day

July 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Get ready for an enchanting experience at Fluor Field this Sunday, as the most magical day of the season unfolds! Join us as we welcome everyone's beloved princesses to this extraordinary event.

The festivities are set to be truly memorable, with an array of activities to delight attendees of all ages. From dancing and Clare's Creamery ice cream bars to delightful sing-alongs, there will be no shortage of entertainment. Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting atmosphere and create lasting memories.

To secure your place at this extraordinary event, be sure to grab your ticket HERE. Please note that the ticket not only grants you entry to the party but also includes access to the game. Remember that a regular game ticket will not grant entry to the party, so make sure to acquire the appropriate ticket to fully immerse yourself in this magical experience.

Take advantage of this captivating celebration, where princesses reign supreme and joy fills the air. Get your ticket today and prepare for an enchanting day at Fluor Field!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2023

An Enchanting Day at Fluor Field with Princess Day - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.