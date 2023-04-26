Amerks Return Home Friday for Game 3 against Syracuse at Blue Cross Arena

April 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans return home for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, April 28 at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester currently trails the best-of-five series 2-0 following Saturday's 3-0 loss in Game 2.

Join the Amerks before the game for a Playoff Pep Rally at the Genesee Brew House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring an appearance by Buffalo Sabres studio host and Amerks guest color analyst, Brian Duff. Fans will have the chance to win prizes and other Amerks merchandise.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday for the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 3 will receive an Amerks and Genesee Brewery-branded rally towel.

Should a Game 4 be necessary, the weekend festivities will carry over into Sunday, April 30 beginning with the Pregame ROC the Block Party, weather permitting, at noon on Broad St. Additionally, Tickets for Game 4, which is slated for 3:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

The event will feature live music, food and drink specials, including an assortment of $5 Genny cans, $5 Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light cans and $6 seltzers for fans 21 and older, appearances by various Amerks alumni members, giveaways and inflatables for the kids.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2023

Amerks Return Home Friday for Game 3 against Syracuse at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.