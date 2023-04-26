Join Us for the Relaunch of the Newly Refreshed Urban Greenway

What: Relaunch for the Phantoms Charities Urban Greenway

Where: Outside of the PPL Center at Hamilton and 7th Streets

When: Thursday, May 11 at Noon

Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is committed to contributing to projects that further revitalize downtown Allentown. In an effort to encourage and support a healthy and active lifestyle, Phantoms Charities created and installed the Urban Greenway in July of 2019.

The community - local residents, families, and business professionals - of all ages have been appreciating the nature in Allentown while practicing both good physical and mental health. Phantoms Charities recently refreshed the trail but replacing "well loved" meLVin footprints and adding additional signage. Phantoms Charities invites you to a celebration of the newly renovated Urban Greenway! The trail is being introduced/reintroduced to the community, especially with so many new faces Post-Covid.

Enjoy all the beauty that Allentown has to offer by "following" meLVin, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot, as your guide! His footprints on the city sidewalks guide the way throughout the loop. There are also convenient map signs along the trial as well as a master map available online. The Urban Greenway offers a shorter, internal 1-mile loop option.

Take a restful break to breathe in the nature and rehydrate with water on the benches along the trail positioned in scenic locations. Allentown School District students created the artwork on the benches to depict the health and fitness theme.

The Urban Greenway is one of Phantoms Charities many projects and programs that empower our local community. Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is the charitable arm of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms professional hockey team located at the PPL Center. Its mission is to strengthen our community by developing, instituting and operating charitable and educational programs and services aimed at improving the lives of children and adults in the Lehigh Valley and the surrounding communities, with a special emphasis on youth health, fitness, sports and education.

