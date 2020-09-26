Americans Partner with be at the Game, LTD for Fan Cutouts

September 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club is delighted to announce a new partnership with Be at the Game Ltd to provide our supporters with the opportunity to purchase "Fan Cutouts" which will be installed at the Allen Events Center for home games during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The club is offering a wide range of packages, beginning with a basic cutout of a Fan placed in a Covid-restricted seat, to those with personalized autographs by members of the team.

The Ultimate Allen Americans Fan Package $60 per cutout

Basic Fan Cutout + Autographed by a random member of the 2020-21 Roster (End of Season)

Living In The Red Package $70 per cutout

Basic Fan Cutout + Personalized Autographed by a designated member of the 2020-21 Roster (End of Season)

The Americans Lockerroom Package $100 per cutout

Basic Fan Cutout + Personalized Autographed by the full 2020-21 Roster (End of Season)

The Kelly Cup Champions Package $150 per cutout

Basic Fan Cutout + Personalized Autographed by the full 2020-21 Roster (End of Season)

+ Cutout will be featured in the 2020-21 Take The Ice Video played when the Americans take the ice at the beginning of every home game at the Allen Event Center

++ Cutout will be featured in an Americans Social Media Post (Instagram/Twitter) during the 2020-21 Season

The Kelly Cup Champions Package is limited to only 20 slots, and includes the exclusive opportunity for the designated fan's cutout to be featured in the Official Allen Americans 2020-21 Take The Ice Video & Preseason Digital Marketing Campaign. This means that every time the Allen Americans take the ice at the beginning of a home game at the Allen Event Center a Fan will be able to see themselves on the LED video screens at the AEC.

To order your Allen Americans Fan Cutout package of choice please visit https://www.beatthegame.org/allenamericans

"The upcoming season is going to be creatively different in a lot of ways, as everything from where you sit, to what you experienced at an Allen Americans game is going to be a little bit different" says Team President Mike Waddell. "We are excited to partner with Be at the Game to be able to present fun and creative ways to keep our fans engaged, and present some never before available opportunities to engage our team and be a part of our game presentation."

Tom Hickson, Co-Founder of Be at the Game Ltd says "We are really excited to be working in partnership with the Allen Americans as our first Hockey team within the US. Be at the Game have designed the Fan Cutouts concept to support Fan engagement during the current challenging times that we face. Therefore it will be great to support Allen Americans Fans under our new partnership".

