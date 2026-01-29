American Dream X IFL Cup

Big stage. Big league. Big moment.

The IFL is bringing the inaugural IFL Cup to American Dream - one of the most iconic entertainment destinations in the country.

Elite teams. National broadcasts. A week-long showcase of the Major League Indoor of Football.

Indoor Football League Stories from January 29, 2026

