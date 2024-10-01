Ambush Sign Scoring Powerhouse Franck Tayou

October 1, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush acquired the greatest player in the history of the MASL when they signed free agent forward Franck Tayou to a one-year deal with an option year, the team announced today.

Tayou is a veteran of 12 professional indoor soccer seasons. He is a four-time MASL MVP and the league's leader in goals, points, game-winning goals, single season goals and career games played. In 229 regular-season games played (PASL and MASL), Tayou has 437 career goals and 148 career assists. He also has postseason experience, having played in 37 playoff games; scoring 52 goals and give assists.

Tayou has played with the Las Vegas Legends (PASL and MASL), Tulsa Revolution (PASL), Oxford City of Texas (MASL), Soles de Sonora (MASL), Monterrey Flash (MASL), Ontario Fury (MASL), Empire Strykers and Utica City FC (MASL). Tayou has also played with several outdoor clubs in the Premier Development League, United Soccer League and National Premier Soccer League.

The native of Bandjoun, Cameroon has high hopes for his upcoming stint with the Ambush. Tayou said, "I am very excited to join the St. Louis Ambush. I am confident that we will compete for the Ron Newman Cup this year and I am looking forward to meeting all the fans. See you soon. ¬Â

Ambush co-owner, General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Locker said, "Franck Tayou is an elite player who we feel, when combined with the rest of our roster, will propel the Ambush to the next level. ¬Â

The Ambush will kick off their twelfth season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 29. Season tickets are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 1, 2024

Ambush Sign Scoring Powerhouse Franck Tayou - St. Louis Ambush

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.