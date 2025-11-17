All Goals of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 17, 2025
- Lee Desmond Shines as Republic FC's Defensive MVP - Sacramento Republic FC
- Indy Eleven Names Michael Huber New President - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Original Niall McCabe Retires After 11 Seasons with Club - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Hounds Win Eastern Conference Behind Mertz Goal
- Mertz Fires Hounds into USL Final
- Playoff Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC
- Suber Named First Team All-League
- Hounds Back on Doorstep of League Final