Aldine High School Student Who Rescued Woman and Daughter During Flooding to Throw out Skeeters First Pitch

SUGAR LAND, TX The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Jayden Payne, an Aldine High School student who rescued a mom and her young daughter during last week's flooding from Imelda, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the team's playoff opener Tuesday at Constellation Field.

Payne will be throwing out the first pitch at approximately 6:10 p.m., with first pitch for the Skeeters' game against the York Revolution in Game 1 of the Freedom Division Championship Series at 6:35 p.m.

Last Thursday, Payne rescued Vinitta Williams and her 2-year-old daughter, Ava, after their car was swept away due to the flooding.

Winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, the Skeeters clinched a 2019 postseason berth after winning the First-Half Freedom Division Championship. They'll be hosting Games 1 and 2 of the Freedom Division Championship Series on Sept. 24 and 25 at Constellation Field. The Skeeters 2019 postseason is sponsored by Evolution Rx Pharmacy.

The Skeeters chose the "Come and Take It" theme as a tribute to the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution. As part of the "Come and Take It" theme, the Skeeters will have a replica cannon on site that will be shot off before each game, as well as Battle of Gonzales reenactors available for photos and meet-and-greets throughout the game.

There will be several ticketing and promotional specials based off significant dates from the Battle of Gonzales. Each playoff game at Constellation Field will begin at 6:35 p.m. as a tribute to the year 1835 when the Battle of Gonzales occurred. Fans can also purchase all-you-can-eat tickets for the HEB Picnic Plaza for $18.35.

If the Skeeters advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, they would host Game 3, along with Games 4 and 5, if necessary, which would occur from Oct. 4-6. Packages that include tickets for all potential playoff games are available for purchase at sugarlandskeeters.com/playoffs.

