Albany Firebirds Edge Nashville Kats 42-34 in 2025 AF1 Home Opener

March 30, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In a thrilling, high-scoring contest at Municipal Auditorium, the Nashville Kats came up just short against the Albany Firebirds, falling 42-34 in a game that featured numerous lead changes and standout performances on both sides of the ball.

The game opened with a quick offensive showcase, as Nashville struck first on a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rakeem Cato to wide receiver Robert Jones Jr., capping off a short three-play, five-yard drive.

The Firebirds answered immediately when Sam Castronova connected with Isiah Scott for a 20-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7. Nashville responded with another score, this time a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cato to lineman Zechariah Thomas, restoring the Kats' lead at 14-7.

However, Albany continued to counter, as Duane Brown hauled in a 13-yard touchdown reception from Castronova, once again evening the score.

As the first quarter wound down, Albany kicker Henry Nell delivered a pivotal moment by drilling a 47-yard deuce, pushing the Firebirds ahead 16-14. The lead was short-lived, as Jones Jr. put the Kats back on top with a dazzling 45-yard touchdown reception, allowing Nashville to close the quarter with a 21-16 advantage.

The offensive fireworks continued in the second quarter. Brown notched his second touchdown of the night, a 21-yard reception that gave Albany a 23-21 lead. Nashville then orchestrated a methodical six-play, 37-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Jones Jr. Though the extra-point attempt failed, the Kats reclaimed a 27-23 advantage.

The Firebirds had the final say before halftime, as running back Trevon Shorts powered into the end zone from two yards out, giving the Firebirds a narrow 30-27 lead at the break.

Albany extended its advantage early in the third quarter, as Nell nailed another 47-yard deuce to push the lead to 32-27. The Firebirds then capitalized on a short field with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Darien Townsend, increasing their lead to 39-27.

Nashville fought back midway through the quarter when Jones Jr. found the end zone again on a 1-yard touchdown rush, closing the deficit to 39-34 heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter saw defenses tighten up, but Albany managed to add to its lead with a 35-yard field goal from Nell. The Kats had chances to mount a comeback but were unable to capitalize, as Albany's defense made key stops down the stretch.

Cato led the Kats' offense with 239 passing yards, completing 22 of 34 attempts with three touchdowns, though he was also intercepted twice. His top target was Jones Jr., who put together a dominant performance with nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushing scores. Jordon Gandy contributed seven catches for 62 yards.

For Albany, Castronova threw for 127 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-28 passing. Brown played a key role in the Firebirds' passing attack, catching five passes for 55 yards and two scores. Scott and Townsend also found the end zone, making critical contributions in the passing game.

Special teams played a major role in the outcome, with Nell proving to be a difference-maker. The Albany kicker converted all of his extra points, nailed a 35-yard field goal, and delivered two deuces that helped shift momentum in favor of the Firebirds.

Defensively, Amos Coleman III led Nashville with seven tackles and two pass breakups, while Kenny Veal recorded an important fumble recovery. Albany's defense was anchored by De'Jahn Warren, who finished with a team-high seven tackles, and Markus Smith, who notched an interception and four return yards.

With the loss, the Kats will look to regroup as they prepare for a quick turn around against Oregon Lightning on Friday evening at Municipal Auditorium at 6:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 30, 2025

Albany Firebirds Edge Nashville Kats 42-34 in 2025 AF1 Home Opener - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.