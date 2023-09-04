Alan Rangel Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS -Minor League Baseball has announced that Mississippi Braves RHP Alan Rangel has been named the Double-A Southern League Pitcher of the Week for August 28 - September 3.

Alan Rangel tossed seven shutout innings, allowed one hit, and posted a career-high 12 strikeouts to lead the Mississippi Braves to a series win, 6-0, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday night at Trustmark Park. Rangel retired the first 14 hitters before giving up a hit. The right-hander hit his career-high with a 12th strikeout at the start of the seventh inning. His seven innings were a season-high. In his last six starts, Rangel has a 1.84 ERA (5 ER/34.1 IP) with five walks and 42 strikeouts.

Rangel becomes the fourth M-Braves pitcher to win the weekly award joining Domingo Robles (5/1-7), Luis De Avila (7/18-23), and Scott Blewett (8/1-6). The 26-year-old from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, ranks among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (128, 5th), starts (23, 5th), WHIP (1.29, 7th), and ERA (4.66, 9th).

The M-Braves enjoy a night off on Labor Day Monday and will begin the final home series of the 2023 season on Tuesday against the Tennessee Smokies. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm. For tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

