Akron RubberDucks' to Offer Week-Long Black Friday Deals, Starting November 23rd

November 20, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - All RubberDucks fans are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit with some new gear during the club's Season Of Savings event! Beginning on November 23rd, the Akron RubberDucks will offer a brand new, unique deal on merchandise each day of the week through December 1st.

The Akron RubberDucks team store is open for all fans who want to shop in person in a safe and socially-distanced way with one-way aisles, hand sanitation stations, and limited capacity. Be sure to check akronrubberducks.com for updated holiday hours as we follow all health and safety guidelines in accordance with all state and local officials.

List of Season of Savings Deals:

Nov. 23rd: $10 Mystery T-Shirt Sale - Included with each mystery t-shirt sale is a free Jack Kilway bobblehead

Nov. 24th: $15 Mystery Hat Sale - Included with each mystery hat sale is a free Jack Kilway bobblehead

Nov. 25th: 30% off Winter Gear. Every purchase of $30 or more will include a free winter knit hat

Nov. 26th: Team Store closed for Thanksgiving

Nov. 27th: Black Friday Sale: 30% off everything in-store and online. A Free mystery RubberDucks bobblehead is included with every purchase of $60 or more. (*30% off deal does not apply to Duck Bills)

Nov. 28th thru Dec. 1st: Cyber Weekend deals- 25% off all on in-store purchases and online orders at akronrubberducks.com.

"The holidays are a great time to show off your Akron RubberDucks swag, and there's no better way to get into the spirit than with our awesome Black Friday deals," said Akron RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "Black Friday and Cyber Weekend has always been a home run with our fans, and we can't wait to see our fans wearing our latest and greatest RubberDucks gear in 2021 at Canal Park!"

The Akron RubberDucks team store has recently featured a variety of new merchandise including the recently-arrived ConeTown, USA and Perros Calientes collections, and now fans have the opportunity to look ahead to 2021 with the "Duck 2020 Pack." This ticket package is on sale now and includes a limited edition "Duck 2020" t-shirt and four undated 2021 ticket vouchers all for the low price of $30. Packages are available for purchase at the RubberDucks online team store or by calling the RubberDucks ticket staff at (330) 253-5153 now through Nov. 30.

For any questions regarding these sales, please contact Director of Merchandise Jeff Campano by email at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.