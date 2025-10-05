A'ja Wilson Is Ready for Game 2

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson put on a show in Game 1 with 21 PTS, 10 REB & 5 AST

She also became the leader for 20-PT/10 REB games in the WNBA Finals!

Wilson looks to have another big time performance in Game 2

PHX-LVA | 3:00pm/ET | ABC | WNBA Finals







