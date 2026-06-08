AES Ohio and Dayton Dragons to Host Kids Baseball Camp on June 10

Published on June 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation will host over 70 Dayton youth in a special baseball camp at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, June 10 from 8:30 am - 1:00 pm. Each Boys & Girls Club of Dayton member in attendance will receive instruction from Dragons coaches and players, and covering topics like fielding, pitching, and hitting. After the instructional period, there will be a Q&A session with Dragons coaches to continue their baseball education during their morning at the ballpark.

"At the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, we know that success for young people begins with access to life-changing opportunities, caring and supportive adults, and experiences that help them recognize and reach their full potential. This partnership with AES Ohio, the AES Ohio Foundation, and the Dayton Dragons creates exactly the kind of opportunity our members deserve; one that expands horizons, builds confidence, and inspires young people to dream bigger about their futures," said Crystal Allen, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. "For many of our members, stepping onto the Dragons' field and learning from professional players and coaches is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While baseball may be the backdrop, the true impact extends far beyond the game. Experiences like these help develop confidence, discover new interests, build meaningful connections, and feel supported by a community that believes in their success. We are incredibly grateful to our partners for investing in our youth and creating opportunities that inspire them to see what is possible. Together, we are helping young people build brighter futures and reminding them that their dreams are within reach."

Robert Murphy, President at the Dayton Dragons shared this about the event, "Our community is uplifted by the youth of downtown Dayton, and the Boys & Girls Club does wonderful work in putting their members into positions to succeed. We're proud to partner with organizations like AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation because we're like-minded in our mission to engage with the community who supports us."

"Partnerships like this remind us how powerful it can be when a community comes together for its young people," said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. "By working with organizations like the Dayton Dragons and the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, we can create moments that inspire confidence, spark joy, and leave lasting memories for local youth. We are honored to welcome them to the field for a truly special time at Day Air Ballpark."

Each Boys & Girls Club of Dayton member will receive free entry to this private event, and the Dayton Dragons will be providing free breakfast and lunch for each child as well as a free t-shirt for the event.

AES Ohio does not pass on the cost of its community investments or advertising to customers.







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