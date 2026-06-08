Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (June 9 - June 14)

Published on June 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne Tincaps (San Diego Padres)

GAME SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Friday, June 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 1:05 PM

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single-game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium = June: $20

Lawn= June: $10

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday, June 9: RH Jose Montero

- Wednesday, June 10: RH Kyle McCoy

- Thursday, June 11: RH David Lorduy

- Friday, June 12: RH Ovis Portes

- Saturday, June 13: RH Reynardo Cruz

- Sunday, June 14: RH Jose Montero

Team update:

The Dragons enter this series in third place in the Midwest League East Division first half standings, three games behind first place Great Lakes. Second place Lake County is one and one-half games behind Great Lakes. Dayton has nine games remaining in the first half of the season. The East Division first half champion receives a berth to September's Midwest League playoffs.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 9

National Anthem: Gem City Chorus

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Steel Drum Dave

Wednesday, June 10

National Anthem: Danielle Prillaman

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Bethel HS Jazz Band

Thursday, June 11

National Anthem: Piqua Catholic Middle School

God Bless America: Lehman Limelighters

Retirement Village People

Friday, June 12

National Anthem: Faye Monroe Young

Honor Guard: Beavercreek VFW Post 8312

Team ZOOM

Saturday, June 13

National Anthem: Dayton Gay Men's Chorus

Honor Guard: Knights of Columbus

BirdZerk

Northridge Baseball Association Pregame Parade

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Mobile DJ

Sunday, June 14

National Anthem: Kettering Adventist Church Children's Choir

ZOOperstars

Mason Youth Organization Pregame Parade

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dragons Red Jersey presented by Day Air Credit Union

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union are teaming up to provide fans with an exclusive opportunity to claim the new Red Dragons Jersey. Beginning June 1, fans can visit their local Day Air Credit Union to get the new Red Jersey that debuted in April this season. The only way fans can participate in this promotion is by becoming a new member of their local Day Air Credit Union by opening a checking account. Current members of Day Air Credit Union are also able to participate by upgrading their current checking account to the Premium Perks Checking Account. Jersey available while sizes and supplies last.

Participating Day Air Credit Union Locations:

Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

Miller Lane (7919 North Dixie Dr.) Hours 9 am - 6 pm; Sat 9 pm - 1 pm

VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30 am - 5 pm

For more information visit daytondragons.com/red

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, June 14. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Millionaire for Life Promotion Presented by Ohio Lottery

Turn in non-winning Millionaire for Life Ohio Lottery tickets for a chance to be selected to participate in the Millionaire for Life promotion presented by Ohio Lottery. Three winners will get a chance to participate in a Millionaire for Life themed inning break in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark on one of three Ohio Lottery prize days during the 2026 Dayton Dragons season.

HOW TO PLAY:

STEP 1: Purchase Ohio Lottery Millionaire for Life tickets.

STEP 2: Pick up the Millionaire for Life submission card at any Dragons game at the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth, the Dragons Box Office, or online at www.daytondragons.com/ohiolottery

STEP 3: Fill out submission card with your information to be entered and attach your non-winning Millionaire for Life tickets. Drop off at Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth.

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, June 9:

Penn Station Family Meal Deal

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Family Meal Deal perfect for two or more fans. Get two (2) small sandwiches, kids meals, medium fry, cheese dippers, and medium drinks with the coupon. Redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation

The Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Montgomery County Animal Resources Center for their efforts to make the Miami Valley a safer, more compassionate, and more humane community-for all. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Thursday, June 11:

Dragons Hometown Heroes presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

This year's third spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program will be featured. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will recognize the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission as our Hometown Heroes for the work they do in support of Dayton's veterans.

Friday, June 12:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Water Street District "Party at the Plaza"

On Friday, June 12, Water Street District will be throwing the third of four "Party at the Plaza" events. There will be Dragons fun, a Dragons Den sidewalk sale, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, plus Water Street District and their community members, and more. Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team will be out on the plaza. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Saturday, June 13:

Dragons Meet the Team Event Dragons fans, don't miss your chance to meet the entire Dragons roster on Saturday, June 13 from 10AM to 12PM at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Get autographs and photos with Dragons players, hang out with Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Green Team, and take part in player and coach-led activities on the field. Transform into a Dragons player at a special photo booth from LiftOff Entertainment, and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more at daytondragons.com/meettheteam.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, June 14:

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2026, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

ON SALE NOW

Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos is on sale and can be purchased at the Dragons Den Team Store at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Kids Club is only $34.99. This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5.

Kids Club members will receive:

Gem City Dragons Jersey

Dayton Dragons Book Bag

Gem City Dragons Hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

Parents and guardians can also sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

Registration for the 2026 Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is open for the race on July 18, 2026. Just for signing up, participants will receive a Dragons 5K T-Shirt, finisher's medal, a Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a game after the race. Adults are $35 through July 11, and youth 17 and under can sign up for only $20. Learn more and register at daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

Tickets to the 2026 Great American Beer Tasting are on sale on now for the event on August 1, 2026 from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Tickets are $50 dollars until July 20 and include 15, four-ounce samples, a souvenir pint glass, a t-shirt, a raffle ticket and more! Get your tickets and learn more at dragons.com/beertasting.

2026 Dragons Police Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Police Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, June 25. This night will highlight local enforcement members before and during the Dragons game against the West Michigan Whitecaps.Tickets to Dragons Police Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Police Night will be donated to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

For more information on Police Night visit: daytondragons.com/policenight.

2026 Dragons Fire Night presented by LION

The Dragons will host Fire Night presented by LION at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 6. This night will highlight local firefighters before and during the Dragons game against the Great Lakes Loons. Tickets to Dragons Fire Night are $17.50, not including online fees, and will include an exclusive hat. $7.00 from every ticket sold for Fire Night will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

For more information on Fire Night visit: daytondragons.com/firenight.

2026 Family Movie Night

Fans can "drive in" to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 15, 2026 for Dragons Family Movie Night. Gates open at 6:00 pm and this year's feature Zootopia 2 will hit the Dragons seven-story videoboard beginning at 7:00 pm. There will be other movie-themed fun, Dragons mascots and the Green Team will be on hand, and there will be inflatables and carnival games for all fans to enjoy. There will also be themed-raffle prizes and more throughout the night. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and under, and season ticket members will get in free. Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/familymovienight.







Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2026

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