Addison Makes TWO Sweet Catches: CFL
August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Dru Brown airs it out to Bralon Addison who runs it down for the TD. They then repeat it for a two point convert.
