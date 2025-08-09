CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Addison Makes TWO Sweet Catches: CFL

August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Dru Brown airs it out to Bralon Addison who runs it down for the TD. They then repeat it for a two point convert.

