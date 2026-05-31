"A WORLDIE FOR HERNANDEZ!!!"

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Ropapa Mensah scored a brace and Matt Bentley recorded a goal and assist as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC romped to a 5-0 win over the Richmond Kickers in rainy conditions at CHI Memorial Stadium with Omar Gómez and Omar Hernandez also finding the back of the net.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2026

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