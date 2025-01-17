A Night to Remember: 2025 Seawolves Town Hall

January 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seawolves Town Hall was an unforgettable evening filled with excitement, connection, and team spirit.

Fans gathered at Moss Bay Hall to enjoy exclusive insights from Head Coach Allen Clarke, engage with the 2025 Seawolves roster, and walk away with incredible prizes.

Coach Clarke kicked off the evening with an inspiring talk about the team's vision and goals for the upcoming season, leaving fans energized for what's ahead. Attendees also had the chance to meet their favorite players during engaging meet-and-greet sessions, complete with photo opportunities and autographs that created memories to cherish.

Adding to the excitement, lucky fans walked away with exclusive signed memorabilia through thrilling prize giveaways and raffles. The night also featured exciting updates for 2025, including the launch of the Seawolves Legends program, a commitment to elevating fan experiences, and new, enhanced group offerings.

Thank you to everyone who joined us to make the evening special! Your support fuels the energy and passion that drives our team.

